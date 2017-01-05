Cougars Womens’ Hockey

Posted: January 5, 2017 | 3:08 PM

The Cougars’ women’s hockey team has further developed its team as they recruited two new players from Pembina Valley Hawks AAA Midget team. Both Alyssa Alderson and Kenzie Heide are from Morden, Manitoba and will be playing for ACC in the American Collegiate Hockey Association for the 2017-18 season. The women will finish their midget careers playing for the Esso Cup Triple ‘A’ Midget Nationals in Morden in the Spring.

Alderson, assistant captain for her team is in the top 10 for scoring in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League. She plays a full 200 foot game, hustling across the ice both ways and has proved to be a serious offensive threat. Alderson is a true athlete who has competed in sports ranging from soccer to track and field.

Heide plays the defensive side of the puck and has proven to be a solid defender, capable of delivering the stability that the Cougars will be looking for next year. Heide is a smart player on the ice and can read the play effectively, making impressive decisions which will help lead her team to victory. She is also a tried and achieved athlete who has won Provincial titles in Bantam AAA and is a three time Provincial Championship player.

Both women are hoping to attend ACC’s Comprehensive Health Care Aide program, with intent to enter the Practical Nursing program. This season, Alderson has 8 goals and 11 assists, and Heide has 1 goal and 5 assists.

Congratulations on your achievement women, best of luck in your schooling and hockey careers!



Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 16, January 4, 2017.