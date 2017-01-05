Smashing Results for Roy Ching

Posted: January 5, 2017 | 3:25 PM

Roy Ching has been playing for 5 years with the BU Bobcats and has spent many challenging hours on the court, building up to a legendary status within the volleyball community. The New Zealand import is a vital piece to the Bobcats arsenal as he is leading his team with 144 kills, absolutely dominating his position. The high-flying all-star recently surpassed 1000 career kills and was recognized by CTV Winnipeg as its Sports Star of the Week.

Roy has been named Bobcats player of the month several times and has been deeply respected within his community of Brandon which he has made so proud. Also in the national spotlight, Ching has been awarded the Canada West All Stars First Team, CIS Academic All-Canadians, and CIS All-Canadians Second Team. His achievement to reach 1000 career smashes puts Ching with great players like Paul Sanderson and Sam Tuivai. The U Sport all-Canadian has become the third Bobcat in program history to hit the 1000 kill milestone.

The Brandon Bobcats are currently holding onto 4th place in the U Sport West league with 14 points. The men have played 10 games, winning 7 while only losing 3. The men’s team most recently played in the Waterloo Warriors Holiday Tournament against the University of Waterloo, Ryerson University, and Dalhousie University. The Bobcats next volleyball game is January 6th-7th against the University of Alberta here at the Healthy Living Center.

For more information please check out the Bobcats website at www.gobobcats.ca.



Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 16, January 4, 2017.