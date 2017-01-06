Alumni Award Nominations Now Open

Posted: January 6, 2017 | 5:56 PM

For those of you who did not know, nominations for Alumni Awards are now open. Now, you may be asking yourself: “What are Alumni Awards, and who can be nominated?” Not to worry, after reading this article, everything will become clear. The Alumni Association presents seven awards: The Excellence in Teaching Award, Distinguished Young Alumni Award, Distinguished Alumni Award for Community Service, Distinguished Alumni Award for Career Achievement, Award for Exceptional Service, and the Wall of Fame Award.

The Excellence in Teaching Award is awarded to a faculty member of Brandon University who has exemplified excellence in teaching. Potential candidates are members of the Brandon University staff who complete three years of full time teaching at Brandon University. A nomination form must be completed in addition to a 500-word description of the nominee’s teaching achievements, as well as previous awards and recognition, copies of related media releases, three reference letters in support of the nominee, and their curriculum vitae. If you have a favourite faculty member and they are eligible for this award I encourage you to gather a group of friends and nominate them, there is a good chance they will win. Last year I was part of the group of Anthropology students who nominated Dr. Varley for the Excellence in Teaching Award, and she won! There is nothing more satisfying as a student than having a favourite professor recognized for all their hard work and support.

The Distinguished Young Alumni Award, is presented to a Brandon University Alumni who is 35 years of age or younger, in recognition of their achievements within their profession, sport, or community service.

The Distinguished Alumni Award for Community Service, is presented to a Brandon University Alumni who has made outstanding voluntary contributions in community service in areas including leadership, mentoring, advocacy and philanthropy.

The Distinguished Alumni Award for Career Achievement is presented to a Brandon University alumni who has made outstanding achievements in their profession, business, career, or industry.

The Award for Exceptional Service is awarded to an individual who has provided exceptional service to Brandon University and/or the Alumni Association through a contribution of their time. Candidates are not required to be an alumnus of Brandon University. This award was created in 1966 by former Alumni Association President Bill Briget.

For these previous four awards, those who are current Brandon University employees, University trustees, and members of the Alumni Association Board of Directors are not eligible for consideration. Nominations for these awards must be supported by a nominator as well as two references. These awards are presented at the Homecoming Weekend Dinner.

The Wall of Fame Award, was created in 2002, and is presented to a Brandon University Alumni who has made significant contribution within their career on a provincial, national, or international level, having brought honour and prestige to Brandon University. Award Recipients include Tommy Douglas, Stanley Knowles, Betty Gibson, and Dr. Henry Champ. The nomination package must include the completed form, a 500-word description of their outstanding professional achievements, copies of related media releases, three reference letters in support of the nominee, and a curriculum vitae.

Any questions you may have about these awards may be directed to alumni@brandonu.ca or by calling the Alumni Office at 204-727-6979. All nominations packages must be submitted to the Alumni Relations Office by 4:30pm on April 1st, 2017 (this is not an April Fool’s Joke). Nominations may be submitted via email to alumni@brandonu. ca with the subject line: Confidential award nomination, or via mail to Brandon University Alumni Association, 270 18th Street, Brandon MB, R7A 6A9, Confidential Award Nomination.



Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 16, January 4, 2017.