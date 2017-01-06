Podcast Review: lif-e. af/ter

Posted: January 6, 2017 | 5:16 PM

Over the Christmas holidays I had a chance to find a few new podcasts, to the detriment of my regular podcast rotation. While searching the iTunes top charts for something new I discovered lif-e. af/ter. This science fiction-esque podcasts follows the life of Ross after the death of his wife, Charlie. Ross is a low-level employee at the FBI, and eight months after the death of his wife, he continues to console himself by listening to all her old posts from an audio-based social media site. Meanwhile, his friends continue to try and help him move on from Charlie, setting him up on various blind dates. Ross is distracted as he goes about his daily life, desperate to listen to those old recordings. Then one day, he hears more than just Charlie’s old recorded messages: she begins talking to him.

Soon Ross’ job is on the line, and the threat of losing Charlie a second time looms in front of him. Ross must navigate the complexities of his situation as he learns more about how it has become possible to hear Charlie’s voice from beyond the grave.

Lif-e. af/ter is a 10-episode podcast produced in part by the GE Podcast Group and Panopoly. Each episode runs from 25 to 30 minutes long. Prepare to set aside some time to listen to this podcast, you may not be able to put it down and walk away. Lif-e. af/ter can be found on iTunes or at panoply.fm/shows. You can thank me later.



Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 16, January 4, 2017.