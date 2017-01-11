CRTC Declares Broadband a Basic Service

Posted: January 11, 2017 | 9:46 PM

A report by Brandon University’s Rural Development Institute released in September of last year detailing the state of rural Internet service in Manitoba has found new relevance in light of a declaration by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

On December 21st, 2016, the CRTC set targets for basic telecommunications in Canada, including a download speed of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and a 10 Mbps upload speed, as well as options for unlimited data consumption for fixed broadband Internet services, and “the latest mobile wireless technology” made available for homes and businesses, and along major Canadian roads, which the governmental organization drew out in a press release the same day.

The CRTC also established a fund to support Internet infrastructure-related projects in areas not meeting the set targets, which would make up to $750 million available to fund these projects.

In a December 22nd press release, Wayne Kelly, research associate at the RDI, stated, “We have to view [broadband] as necessary infrastructure, like building and maintaining roads…This will continue to be increasingly vital to the health and competitiveness of our rural communities as standards increase nationally and worldwide.”

The RDI’s report, titled “State of Rural Information and Communications Technologies in Manitoba,” lists several benefits to increasing rural broadband coverage in Manitoba, including attracting and retaining population, enabling rural economic development through personal access to online businesses, increasing health system benefits from online health services, and others.

The report claims that both broadband Internet access and use in rural areas should be improved simultaneously, with several recommended actions for each, including providing incentives for Internet service providers to expand their networks and encouraging local businesses and organizations to invest in broadband infrastructure to improve access, while establishing broadband plans with higher standards for connection speed, supporting development of digital literacy, and ensuring the development of local content in rural municipalities for the Internet to improve use.

Kelly elaborated on the duality in the press release, stating, “Everybody treats broadband with a mentality of build it and they will come…What we’re finding, though, is that there is a need to encourage use so that people can fully take advantage of the availability of high-speed Internet.”

The report selects Fibre to the Premise (FTTP), a system of broadband infrastructure consisting of fibre-optic cables that run directly to homes and businesses, as the most viable option for supplying rural communities with broadband Internet, claiming, “[FTTP] provides the best broadband connection currently available and is the only infrastructure that can already meet foreseeable future data needs,” over other infrastructures such as dial-up, satellite, DSL, and wireless Internet.

However, the report refers to Next Generation Access standards for broadband, which it pegs at 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, falling short of the CRTC’s recent targets, though surpassing their old target of 5 Mbps and the report’s own standard of “moderate broadband,” set at 1.5 Mbps.

The RDI’s report, along with a research brief, can be read in full at www.brandonu.ca/rdi/publication/research-brief-state-of-rural-information-and-communication-technologies-in-manitoba/.