Mental Health Week Planned for BU

Posted: January 11, 2017 | 10:04 PM

The Brandon University Students’ Union is committed to promoting mental health awareness, and supporting students in their endeavours to look after their mental wellbeing. In celebration of this, BUSU has planned a Mental Health Week, set for the week of January 16th through 20th.

January 16th is Blue Monday, and BUSU is bringing you Lee Thomas who will launch the #MyDefinition campaign on Brandon University’s campus at 2:00pm in the Mingling Area. A Mental Health Awareness walk will be taking place in the evening with free hot chocolate, participants are asked to meet in the Mingling Area at 5:00pm. Make sure to dress for the weather.

January 17th is Taco ‘bout it Tuesday with Taco in a Bag being distributed in the Mingling Area from 12:30pm until 1:40pm. Students are welcome to eat free, staff/faculty are asked to pay $5. A fireside chat with BU Counselor Marsha Harris will take place at 2:00pm in the Music Student Lounge.

January 18th is Wellness Wednesday. Destress booths will be available in the Mingling Area from 10:00am until 3:00pm, with a “Stress Less Workshop for International Students” taking place in the Elephant Room from Noon until 1:00pm.

January 19th is Think About it Thursday, and will feature booths from local health resources in the Mingling Area.

Closing out the week is January 20th with F#@K IT FRIDAY. During the day there will be Therapy Dogs in the Mingling Area from 9:00am until Noon, free David’s Tea from 11:00am until 1:00pm in the Mingling Area, and a Massage Clinic in the Library Gathering Space from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.