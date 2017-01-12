Bizarre Holidays This Week…

Posted: January 12, 2017 | 3:16 PM

Here’s a countdown of some of the weirdest holidays happening this week, and what you can do to celebrate them if you’re feeling particularly festive.

January 10th is Cut Your Energy Costs Day. You can celebrate by turning down the heat when you’re not at home, making sure lights are turned off when you don’t need them to be on, and cooking with lids on your pots and pans.

January 11th is Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day. Morse code is a way to transmit messages via signals, with characters being represented by a sequence of dots and dashes. A quick Google search will bring up many cheat sheets displaying the corresponding dots and dashes for each letter, which should help you learn your name in this now nearly defunct language. And while you’re at it, why not learn the internationally recognized distress signal: SOS?

January 12th is Marzipan Day. Marzipan is a confection made from ground almonds and honey (or with sugar with almond oil or extract). You can celebrate by trying to make your own marzipan (or buy some pre-made marzipan) and shape it into fun treats.

January 13th is Make Your Dreams Come True Day. This unofficial holiday’s origins are unknown, but don’t let that stop you from using this day to work towards fulfilling your dreams, whatever they may be.

January 14th is Organize Your Home Day. Even if you don’t have a lot of spare time this Saturday, take a few minutes to tidy up your work or relaxation area so that you can be more productive and less stressed later on when utilizing these areas.

January 15th is Strawberry Ice Cream Day. Despite the cold weather outside, there’s nothing quite like a bowl of ice cream. Pick some up at the grocery store, or stop by Dairy Queen, for a treat this weekend.

January 16th is Nothing Day, a holiday started by newspaper columnist Harold Pullman Coffin in 1973. This unorthodox holiday exists to give you a day off, where you can do nothing, and harbour no guilt about your lack of productivity.

