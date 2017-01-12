Bobcats at Home: New Year, Tough Results

Posted: January 12, 2017 | 3:30 PM

Volleyball took place this weekend in Brandon where the Bobcats played their 11th and 12th exhibition games of the season. This is the teams first games of the new year, but while the women had a month long break the men had a tournament in Waterloo on December 29th-31st. Unfortuantely the games this weekend ended with loses across the board for both Bobcats teams.

The women’s team played a total of 6 sets and lost each one, with their closest score being 19-25, and furthest score 9-25. Both games on Friday and Saturday resulted in clean sweeps for the Panda’s where the University of Alberta owned every moment on the court. The womens’ top players of the weekend include Nikala Majewski who had 17 kills and 1 block, and Jodie Baker with 9 kills and 1 block.

The men’s team played 8 sets in total, winning only 2 sets and losing both games, with their closest set being 22-25 and there furthest set being 10-25. The Bobcats struggled on Friday, getting pounded all three sets, and had a much better game on the Saturday. The game Saturday went to a 5th and final set where the men took a loss of 6-15. The mens’ top players of the weekend include Roy Ching with 31 kills and 6 blocks, and Matt Powell with 10 kills and 6 blocks.

The volleyball team records now stand at 7-5 for the men and 2-10 for the women.

The Bobcats next game will be taking place in Brandon on January 12th-13th where they will be facing off with the University of Regina. If you would like to check out any of the Bobcats’ stats please go to their official website at www.gobobcats.com. Better luck in your next games teams!