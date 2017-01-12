Feature Club: Political Science Club

Posted: January 12, 2017 | 3:03 PM

This week’s featured club is the Political Science club, or Poli Sci for short. Brandon University’s Poli Sci club is registered with BUSU as a nonpartisan club. This means that under no circumstances do they advocate for a political stance one way or another. Instead, they have come together as a group of Political Science students who have a common interest in political issues and topics.

The group does not currently meet on a regular basis. However, they can be found as a group on Facebook under Brandon University Politics Society. This is a space in which those who are interested in political science may come together to have discussions, post articles, and find out about future meeting dates, as well as events. If you are taking any Political Science courses and are struggling, or if you are passionate about political science and are looking for recommendations on which classes to take in the future, feel free to reach out to the club for help.

The club has no immediate events planned, however, keep your eyes peeled for posters. Future events that the club is hoping to undertake include a pizza and beer night which will include a meet and greet with profs. There is also talk of a movie night later in the semester. Finally, the group is looking at travelling to Ottawa for model UN in late February.

If you are interested in joining the Political Science club, feel free to join the Facebook group, or you may contact president Veronica Sweeting. Currently the Poli Sci club does not have an official BUSU email address, instead contact information for Veronica is available at the BUSU office.