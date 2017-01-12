Try It For Free at the HLC

Posted: January 12, 2017 | 3:26 PM

If you’ve been meaning to check out some of the clubs or fitness classes at the Healthy Living Centre then now is your time to do so. This week, January 9th through the 15th, the Healthy Living Centre is offering free admittance to all of their fitness classes and clubs in an effort to draw in members who might like to take the class, but aren’t quite sure if they would enjoy it or not. And this isn’t just for students either, anyone and everyone is welcome to try out all the HLC has to offer this week.

Here is a list of the available intramurals, clubs, and classes that you can partake in at the HLC:

Adult Co-Ed Basketball: register individually, or as part of a team; only students are accepted in this program; league games are Mondays and Wednesdays 7:30-9:30pm in the Henry Champ Gym; all skill levels accepted; registration is free.

Adult Co-Ed Volleyball: register individually; only students are accepted in this program; league games are Mondays 6:00-7:30pm in the Henry Champ Gym; all skill levels accepted; registration is free.

Adult Co-Ed Floor Hockey: register individually; only students are accepted into this program; league games are Tuesdays 6:00-7:30pm in the Henry Champ Gym; all skill levels accepted; registration is free.

Shred and Shine Bootcamp: maximize your workout in a short amount of time; students and non-students are accepted; class runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:45-7:45pm in the Mezzanine; student registration costs $28.57 +tax.

Zumba: get in shape by dancing to Latin and International music; students and non-students accepted; class runs Wednesdays 6:00-7:00pm in the Mezzanine; no prior experience necessary, all skill levels accepted; student registration is free.

Fundamentals of Yoga: yoga geared towards beginners; students and non-students accepted; all skill levels welcome; class runs Mondays 6:00-7:00pm in the Mezzanine; student registration costs $19.05 +tax.

Yoga Flow: a slower paced yoga focusing on the basics of breathing and movement; students and non-students accepted; all skill levels welcome; class runs Mondays and Wednesdays 7:00-8:00am in the Mezzanine; student registration costs $28.57 +tax.

Jump and Core Training: designed to increase an athlete’s vertical jump, strengthen core, and strengthen shoulders; students and non-students accepted; geared towards club, recreation, and high performance athletes; class runs on Sundays and Thursdays 8:00-9:00pm in the Mezzanine; adult registration costs $105 +tax.

Badminton: participants are mentored to improve their game; recreational tournaments are optional; students and non-students are accepted; all skill levels welcome; league runs Sundays 5:00-8:00pm and Tuesdays 8:00-10:30pm in the Henry Champ Gym; student registration costs $9.52 +tax.

Table Tennis: casual environment where participants can improve their skills; students and non-students accepted; all skill levels welcome; league runs Sundays 6:00-8:00pm in the Mezzanine; student registration is free.

Kickboxing: a high intensity workout teaching combinations of punches, kicks, and other strikes; students and non-students accepted; no previous boxing experience is rquired, all skill levels welcome; club runs Tuesdays 5:30-6:30pm in the Mezzanine; student registration costs $28.57 +tax.

Pickleball: a hybrid sport of tennis, badminton, and ping pong; students and non-students are accepted; all skill levels are welcome; Club runs Mondays and Wednesdays 1:30-3:30pm in the Henry Champ Gym; registration costs $20.00 +tax.