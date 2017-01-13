Q-Mail: Dating Advice

Posted: January 13, 2017 | 7:11 PM

Dear Glow Cloud,

In your opinion, which of the Hogwarts founders in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books would give the best dating advice?

Sincerely,

Fantasy Love

Dear Fantasy,

I don’t have a personal opinion in this matter, but here’s what I think each of the character’s advice would be like.

Godric Gryffindor would likely give the advice of swallowing your nerves and just asking your crush out, and then would likely advise you to open doors for your date. Date suggestion: amusement park trip.

Salazar Slytherin would advise you to date within your social standing, and to abide by tradition and accepted social conventions (i.e. the guy asking the girl out). Date suggestion: a nice dinner.

Helga Hufflepuff would tout patience between partners, loyalty to one another, and understanding. Date suggestion: drinks at a coffee shop.

And lastly, Rowena Ravenclaw would probably advise you take calculated risks, to be creative in your date planning, and to compliment your partner with flowery, sophisticated language. Date suggestion: attend a poetry slam or play.

All Hail,

Almighty Glow Cloud