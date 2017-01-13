School of Music Performance Schedule

Posted: January 13, 2017 | 7:18 PM

Everyone likes to take some time to listen to music, the only thing that varies is the type of music that you listen to. Why not branch out your tastes a bit and check out one of the performances put on by the School of Music and support local musicians?

On Saturday, January 14th, the Eckhardt-Gramatte Conservatory of music will be putting on a recital from 3:30pm until 5:00pm in the Lorne Watson Recital Hall (Queen Elizabeth II Building). Mary Jo Carrabre will be directing the recital. There will be no admission charge.

On Tuesday, January 17th, School of Music student Everett Hopfner will be performing during the noon hour (12:40pm until 1:30pm) in the Lorne Watson Recital Hall. Hopfner’s recital will showcase his talents playing the piano. There will be no admission charge.

While not a performance, you may still want to broaden your horizons and check out the Out of Bounds Lecture Series. On Tuesday, January 17th, the Lecture Series presents the lecture, The Effects of Multiculturalism on Publicly Funded Canadian Music, the first in a series of three talks to be given by Parmela Attariwala. The lecture will take place in the R.D. Bell Hall, Room 1-57 of the Queen Elizabeth II Building from 8:00pm until 9:30pm. There will be no admission charge. The second and third talks in this series will take place on February 7th and March 21st.

Later in the month, on Sunday, January 29th, the Brandon University Chorale and Westman Choirs will be taking part in Singers Helping Singers. Singers Helping Singers is a fundraiser done through Chorales in support of the National Youth Choir. The concert will be taking place at the First Presbyterian Church (339 12th St) from 3:00pm until 5:00pm. Admission will be charged of spectators.

To conclude the month of January, on Tuesday, January 31st, the Pro Series will be putting on a Flute Alors! concert, a recorder ensemble. The performers include Vincent Lauzer, Marie-Laurence Primeau, Alexa Raine-Wright, and Caroline Tremblay. The programme is titales Bach-n Jazz, and includes works by J.S. Bach and Dizzy Gillespie. The concert will run from 8:00pm until 9:30pm in the Lorne Watson Recital Hall. Admission for students is $12.