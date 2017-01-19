Posted: January 19, 2017 | 3:15 PM

As we kick off the new semester, the Faculty of Arts Speaker Series once again promises a line-up of presenters that will suit your dynamic academic interests.

Jonathan Cohen, from the University of California San Diego, will brave the Canadian winter to explore perception and the fallacy of the blind taste test as the only way to experience wine, on Monday January 16th from 3:40 to 5:00pm.

Ariane Hanemaayer from the Sociology department presents Good Evidence: Normalizing clinical judgment in the medical profession on Friday February 3rd.

On Friday March 3rd Wilder Robles from Rural Development reexamines Agrarian Reform in Brazil 1985 – 2015.

Friday March 17th, Deanna Smid from the English department presents Abuzz about the Renaissance: Singing bees in early modern English literature.

Come enjoy free coffee and cookies as you discover and explore new topics this winter term. All presentations are in Clark Hall room 102 from 3:40 to 4:30pm unless otherwise indicated.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.