Bobcats Basketball

Posted: January 19, 2017 | 3:24 PM

Basketball took place this weekend in Brandon where the Bobcats played exhibition games against the MacEwan University Griffins. Both men and women had good games at home as the men took one win, and the women took two victories. The Bobcats made some great plays and dominated several quarters throughout the weekend, outscoring or tying their enemies in almost every period of time.

The women’s team took a win on Friday 71-57 and were able to lead the whole game, scoring the most points in the second quarter when they were ahead by 12. On Saturday the women played with just as much emphasis but this time only walked away with a 9 point difference at 61-53, still flexing their strength and taking another vital victory. The ladies top players of the weekend include Keisha Cox who had 35 points and Amy Williams with 31 points between both games.

Friday night the men took their close win by 3 points scoring 77 compared to 74 by the Griffins. The final shot was a 3 point field goal by Tyvon Cooper with 8 seconds left on the clock, sealing the victory. On Saturday the men lost by 12 points, 86-98, facing a far more determined opponent who made quite a few less mistakes then the night before. The mens top players of the weekend include Tyvon Cooper with 40 points and Earl Thompson Jr. with 58 points.

The Basketball teams records now stand at 5-9 for the men and 7-7 for the women, with the last 4 wins being consecutive. The Bobcats’ next games will be taking place in Brandon at the HLC where the Bobcats will be facing off with the University of Regina. If you would like to check out any of the Bobcats’ stats for yourself please go to the Bobcats’ official website at www.gobobcats.com. Just a friendly reminder the BU Alumni are hosting an event available for students a chance to meet athletes and get a great view of a hopefully exciting and intense game.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.