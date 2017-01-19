Bobcats Female Athlete of the Month

Posted: January 19, 2017 | 4:09 PM

Keisha Cox is a basketball player in her fourth year of studies. In November Cox was instrumental to her team as she helped them to accomplish a feat, winning back-to-back games against the UBC’s Okanagan Heat in the home opening weekend, a first for the team since joining the conference 17 years ago.

Cox was able to start the team off on the right track by taking credit for 35 points out of the 80 total for the team. The offensive outburst was a sure sign that things were looking up for Cox, as since then she has taken the nation-wide scoring lead with 195 total points as of December 4th, and averaging 19.5 points per game, second highest in the Canada West division.

Cox has collected the Athlete of the Month award previously in March of 2016, and was also previously named the Top Athlete on Campus last February.

Team coach Novell Thomas said that “She is a big part of our offensive production”, noting that Cox was able to obtain a few high scoring games, something which helped the team to win some tough games.

Good luck in the rest of the season, Keisha!

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.