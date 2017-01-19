Bobcats Volleyball

Posted: January 19, 2017 | 3:28 PM

The Bobcats had a successful weekend of volleyball games against the University of Regina Cougars.

Starting off with the men’s games, they had a strong showing and were able to fend off the Cougars successfully, winning three consecutive sets in each of their games on January 12th and 13th. Set scores for their first game were 25-18, 25-18, and 25-17 with Elliott Viles and Matt Powell leading the team. Viles took 7 kills, 3 aces, and 2 blocks, while Powell took 5 kills, 1 ace, and 3 blocks. The second game for the men was equally impressive, showing set scores of 25-17, 25-16, and 25-15. Roy Ching lead the pack in this game achieving 9 kills a 4 blocks, along with Elliott Viles who had 8 kills, 2 aces, and 4 blocks.

The ladies put on a strong front as well against the Cougars, starting off with winning 3 sets to 1 on the 12th. The set scores for this game were 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, and 25-20. Top players for this game were Courtney Roberts (19 kills, 2 aces, 6 blocks) and Nikala Majewski (16 kills, 5 blocks). The second game went even better for the ladies, winning three consecutive sets, with the set scores 28-26, 25-21, and 25-21. Top players for this game were Nikala Majewski (12 kills, 1 ace, 1 block) and Ravyn Wiebe (8 kills, 3 aces).

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.