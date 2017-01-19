BUSU Meeting Schedule

Posted: January 19, 2017 | 3:19 PM

The schedule of meetings for the entirety of the second term has been set and was emailed out to persons of interest late last week. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, January 23rd at 5:00pm

Monday, February 6th at 5:00pm

Tuesday, February 21st at 5:00pm

Monday, March 13th at 5:00pm

Monday, March 27th at 5:00pm

Monday, April 10th at 5:00pm

Monday, April 24th at 5:00pm

Any changes to this schedule will be publicized as The Quill is made aware of them. Members of the union are welcome to sit in on any meeting in open session. All meetings will be reported on in the following issue of The Quill.

Unless otherwise noted or publicized, all meetings are expected to be held in the CLC Board Room, 2nd floor KDC Building.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.