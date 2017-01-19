Motiv8: Your Studying Start

Posted: January 19, 2017 | 3:10 PM

Student Services is being proactive with their approach to student wellbeing this semester. They are encouraging students to take care of both their studies and their personal wellbeing. To encourage students to start studying early they are putting on an event very reminiscent of Long Night Against Procrastination where students can buckle down and get stuff done for a few hours. The whole event will run from 11:00am until 6:00pm in the library on Saturday, January 21st.

Without attending any of the helpful sessions or workshops set up, you already benefit by attending Motiv8, as there will be free coffee, tea, and snacks available for all in attendance. But don’t let that keep you from taking in any of the other great things planned.

Starting at 11:30am, the first workshop is taking pace titled “Getting Organized” where you will learn to create a study schedule that works for you. After this you will have a solid plan for how long, when, and what to study.

At 12:30pm the next session starts, “Let’s Get Started” which covers essay writing, and how to start that daunting paper that you have to write.

At 1:30pm you can take a break and peek into the future a bit with the “Life Goals” workshop. Here you will get some great tips on how you can connect your school life to the career that you want to have in the future.

At 3:45pm you can kick back and listen to a BU Grad’s story, “But Life Keeps Happening”. Leanne Roulette will be sharing her personal story of resilience, and how she managed to balance 9 years of school and 5 kids to earn her degree, and how she became a respected psychiatric nurse.

And the last workshop for the day that you can attend starts at 5:00pm, “Mindset Interventions”.

If the workshops aren’t quite your thing, then maybe you want to take a study break to relax a bit. There will be a wellness area set up in the Gathering Space, featuring a Stress Relief table and First-Year Reflection Letters all day, as well as a Clay Creation Contest from 1:00-3:00pm, and a Speak Out competition at 2:30pm.

Worried about your grades? Then luckily for you there are walk-in times set up for the Learning Squad!

Math Skills: Dr. Paola DiMuro will be available from 11:00am until 1:00pm.

Learning Skills: Rick Baker will be available from 12:30pm until 2:30pm.

Writing Skills: Joan Garbutt will be available from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.

Career Planning: Doug Pople will be available from 2:30pm until 5:30pm.

Did you need one more reason to attend Motiv8? There will be free pizza at 3:30pm for all in attendance!

Rather than procrastinate this weekend, head down to the library and get a head start on your semester (and a free slice of pizza).

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.