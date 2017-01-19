New at the Library

Posted: January 19, 2017 | 2:59 PM

Heading into the new year there have been a few changes and additions at the John E. Robbins Library. The first of which is a face lift for the One Stop Search application.

This new interface provides one-click action buttons, a new action menu which allows you to share your resources, bookmark your favourite items, and save items for future use. Another new addition is screen optimization. Gone are the days where you worry about looking something up on your phone because everything will be distorted and inconvenient, instead, the new system will automatically customize the view to fit the device you are using. The one stop search will provide you with resources from all of BU’s databases including books, electronic journals, eBooks, and more.

Although searching for articles is a one-stop system, once you find the desired article you will have to navigate numerous links and windows in order to access your find. If you are not on campus you will be required to log in with your Brandon University ID and password. Despite all this, if you know exactly what you are looking for it is relatively quick and easy.

The second addition to the Library is a brand-new group study room. Located just down from the Help Desk, the group study room can now be booked online. Bookings are available in 60-minute slots on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and in 90-minute slots on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A group may only book the room for a maximum of two slots per day. Should a group not show up for their study slot the room will be held for 15-minutes, and then will be available for the remainder of that slot.

Bookings can be made online by going to the BU Library’s homepage and clicking on the link “book the group study room”. One you have clicked on the link a window will pop up providing you with dates, you may then select your desired date and search for available times. Simply select the time you would like and you are all set. The group study room has a maximum occupancy of five students.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.