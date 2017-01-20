Alumni Chapter Sports Night

Posted: January 20, 2017 | 7:50 PM

The Westman Alumni Chapter are inviting all BU alumni to a special night with the Bobcats on January 20th at 6:00pm. The Alumni Night is a social and networking opportunity for a chance to meet athletes and get a prime spot to view the best sport in town. The exclusive lounge is set up for the BU alumni and it will allow athletes and scholars the chance to have some appetizers, a cash bar and door prizes. People are able to reserve tickets to the BU alumni event on the Brandon University website at www.brandonu.ca/alumni.

The Alumni Chapter are inviting everyone to food and refreshments during the basketball games at the Healthy Living Centre. The women’s team will be playing at 6:00pm while the men’s team is on at 8:00pm. Their opponents for this weekend are the Regina Cougars and hopefully the Bobcats will be able to walk away with the victory. The Bobcats men’s record is 5-9, with the women’s record at 7-7, while the Cougars sit at 11-16 for the men and 22-2 for the women.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.