Cabin Fever Escape at the HLC

Posted: January 20, 2017 | 7:58 PM

The Healthy Living Centre on campus knows it’s been a long, cold winter, and everyone is starting to go a little stir crazy. To combat the winter blues, the HLC is setting up a Cabin Fever Escape Day!

On Tuesday, February 14th, the HLC will be opening the doors to its gymnasium to local daycares for one hour blocks at no charge so that kids can run, jump, and get all their excess energy out. If your child is enrolled in a daycare while you’re in class or at work, mention the Cabin Fever Escape Day to your daycare provider. Your kids will be able to get in some fun exercise, and maybe tire themselves out just enough to have an enjoyable family movie night in the evening, or possibly have an early bedtime to let their parent(s) catch up on the ever-growing stack of school work.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.