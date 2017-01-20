CNIB Gift Wrap Wrap-Up

Posted: January 20, 2017 | 7:55 PM

In the 2016 holiday season, CNIB hosted the gift wrap station in the mall. From December 2nd-24th, 2016, more than 200 volunteers worked cheerfully to raise $14,825 for CNIB by wrapping a total of 3404 gifts. Shopper’s Mall was the title sponsor of the fundraiser, and generously provided the venue and the gift wrap supplies. The gift wrap station was given prime real estate within Shoppers Mall, just beyond Guest Services and between Michael Hill Jewelry Store and Charm Jewelers.

CNIB is a registered charity that provide passionate support, knowledge, and a national voice to those Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. CNIB also works hand-in-hand with blind and partially-sighted Canadians to build confidence, independence, and opportunities to succeed in life. CNIB strives to eliminate unnecessary vision loss with world-class research and by promoting the importance of vision health via public education. To learn more about CNIB and the services they provide to the blind and partially-sighted, visit cnib.ca or call toll-free at 1-800-563-2642.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 18, January 17, 2017.