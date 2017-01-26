Let’s Talk Mental Health

Posted: January 26, 2017 | 8:41 PM

Our BU Bobcats are proudly taking part in the mental health initiative, to support Bell Canada and the Let’s Talk campaign. The Bobcats’ role in this campaign is to help lead the campus conversation about mental health. Topics include the impact mental health can have on an individual and how to fight the stigma that keeps so many people from seeking help. The goal with Bell Canada’s Let’s Talk initiative is to create an open dialogue where one does not need to fear the invisible illnesses that haunt them.

Over 20,000 student athletes are taking part in this campaign across Canada on January 25th. These young men and women will be joined by fellow students and members within the community in order to combat the issues with these illnesses and touching on ways that we can create a better society for everyone.

Many student athletes suffer from these illnesses and are forced to deal with some of the most intense struggles one can go through in school. But it’s not just athletes, it’s not just students, it’s not just you. You may attribute your mental illnesses to many things, may cover it up with different excuses but you need to know you are not alone. You do not have to be busy to feel anxious, you don’t have to lose someone to be depressed, you don’t have to be anything or justify that to anyone, only you can accredit your feelings to the amount of pain you feel; everything is relative.

Bell will be donating 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each interaction at no extra cost to participants: Every text message, mobile, and long distance call made by Bell Canada and Bell Aliant customers. Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk. Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video at facebook.com/BellLetsTalk. Instagram: Every post using #BellLetsTalk. Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Snapchat geofilter.

Talking does save lives. Don’t be afraid to talk, don’t be afraid to listen. You are enough.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 19, January 24, 2017.