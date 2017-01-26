Posted: January 26, 2017 | 8:44 PM

The Bobcat’s are battling cancer one basket at a time as the Shoot for the Cure campaign gets revved up in its 10th year of support for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. The BU women’s basketball team will be one of nearly 50 U Sports teams that are taking part in the program. BU Athletics were accepting donations during the MacEwan Griffins game, and a portion of the 50/50 went towards Shoot for the Cure.

Since 2007 the program has proven highly successful as the campaign has collected over 1 million dollars to go towards Breast Cancer research. The women’s basketball programs across the nation have worked hard to raise awareness and funds. Shoot for the Cure’s schedule still needs to be updated for the next time the Bobcats will be hosting another large event like this.

The donations have come in large numbers since the 2007-2008 season with numbers doubling as to how much money was earned and donated each year. Originally starting with $50,000 the campaign has grown to almost each year making over $100,000. The most heavily donated year being over $143,000 in 2010-2011 and this past year of 2015-2016 earning over $124,000.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 19, January 24, 2017.