Students’ Union Pleased With Mental Health Week

Posted: January 26, 2017 | 4:51 PM

Last week the Brandon University Students’ Union brought Mental Health Week to Brandon University’s campus. Students were able to attend a myriad of events to share their stories about mental health, share their concerns, and to get information and help with dealing with mental health issues, either their own or another person’s.

According to Jill Creasor, Vice President Internal for BUSU, “Mental Health Week was a resounding success”. Creasor went on to state that “We reached out to students and had great conversation at the Fire Side chat and students got vital information from the Resource Fair on Thursday”, as just some examples of events that students were encouraged to attend. Creasor noted that her favourite event of the week was Tuesday’s Taco-in-a-Bag lunch, where she delivered some great puns along with the tacos that she was handing out to students.

In contrast to Mental Health Week, Creasor noted that Snowientation (held the week prior), went “well”. She went on to state that attendance numbers were down in some of the events held, but that BUSU had still been able to interact with students and provide information on services making the event a moderate success. For the first time ever it should be noted that BUSU provided a gluten free option when they were handing out free pizza during Snowientation, and this event was described by Creasor as the highlight of the week with the best attendance by students.

BUSU has planner more events for the semester to follow Snowientation and Mental Health Week. The first planned event is being held today, Tuesday January 24th with free cookies being given out during the free slot (12:30-1:40pm).

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 19, January 24, 2017.