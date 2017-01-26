SUDS This Semester

Posted: January 26, 2017 | 8:27 PM

This semester our humble university drinking space turned 30. In celebration, a birthday social was hosted on January 6th, 2017, and the walls received a fresh coat of paint, brightening up our favourite drinking establishment.

Now that that is out of the way, SUDS is one happening place this semester. First up, events. SUDS will be featuring a number of events, including the Big Band Dance, BUGAkon (which is this coming Friday), and a number of metal shows will also take place throughout the semester.

Now, if you are interested in hosting an event at SUDS you need to hurry, almost all Friday’s are booked up for socials from now until the end of the semester. So, stop what you are doing and immediately speak to SUDS Manager Trevor “T-Dawg” Venn about available dates. He can usually be found in SUDS, or you can email him at sudsmgmt@busu.ca.

Even more important than available space are this semester’s new beverages. Palm Bay is making an appearance on the drink menu, as well as highballs. For those dark winter days in which you are dreaming of spring there is now Somersby Cider, and new drinks from Farmery, including pink lemonade.

If you feel the need to challenge your liver, the wall of fame awaits you. All you must do is try every beer on Trevor’s list to win a free SUDS beer glass. Be sure to get this done soon. They are beginning to run out of beer glasses, and will most likely not being stocking more. This is a limited-edition, folks. Get out there and get drunk.

Now for the moment you have all been waiting for… the food. This semester sees the addition of mac and cheese wedges, deep-fried pizza pops, deli sandwiches, as well as lunch and supper pasta specials. All of the old favourites are also returning, including curly fries…delicious, delicious curly fries.

Fun fact about T-Dawg, if he were riding into battle his chosen mount would be a cloud of Nano machines.

See you at SUDS, your friendly neighbourhood student drinking spot.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 19, January 24, 2017.