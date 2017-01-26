Posted: January 26, 2017 | 4:54 PM

The Bobcat’s women curling team is once again fundraising for their trip to Westerns! This time they are no longer selling Mom’s Pantry, but are instead focused on a social evening dedicated to wine. With a slogan such as “Have Fun, Win Wine, Help Others” you know you are bound to have a great time at this event.

Wine Survivor is basically a draw for wine in a social atmosphere. Tickets are sold outside the Rural Development Office on January 23rd and 24th for a draw that will happening on February 2nd till there are 3 survivors remaining. These 3 survivors could land themselves 50%, 30% or 20% of all the wine available! You are also able to buy immunities for $2.50, for up to a total of 2 extra entries.

The event has two options for you to join. You can a) purchase a $5 entry and bring a $10-$15 bottle of wine by 7:00pm to SUDS on February 2nd or b) purchase a $20 entry and they will buy the wine on your behalf. The women’s curling team would love if you could come out to support them! The evening goes from 7:00-9:00pm, but if you are not able to make it out you can still support your favourite curling team and win, as winners do not have to be present. For more information or tickets contact Hayley at (204) 868-5328.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 19, January 24, 2017.