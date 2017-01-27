Imaginus Poster Sale Returns to BU

Posted: January 27, 2017 | 7:04 PM

The Imaginus poster sale, which comes to BU each year will be once more set up in the Mingling Area. The sale will take place on Thursday, February 2nd from 9:00am until 6:00pm, and Friday, February 3rd from 9:00am until 5:00pm. Past years have seen posters featuring everything from video games like The Legend of Zelda to maps of the world to adorable animals being adorable.

As in previous years, BUSU is looking for students to help with set up and take down, as well as advertising. The sign up is in the BUSU office, on a first-come, first-served basis. BUSU asks that students only apply for positions if they are able to make the shift.

Please see the BUSU office for more information or to sign up – spots are limited!

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 19, January 24, 2017.