PSA: Webinar Today!

Posted: January 27, 2017 | 7:01 PM

It is a little short notice, however, if you have a little extra time this afternoon (Tuesday, January 24th, 2017) as well as an interest in agricultural production and rural development, there is webinar that will be hosted via zoom at 4:00pm today.

This webinar titled Achieving What’s Possible for the Agri-food Sector: through the lens of strategically managing “Natural Capital” is presented by Dr. David McInnes, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute. This talk will investigate and clarify the choices that face the Canadian agri-food sector, as it is positioned to respond to global challenges that go beyond the food safety and security. Dr. McInnes will be discussing the strategic management of “natural capital” with an emphasis on rural agricultural production and rural development.

Those who are interested are kindly invited to register for this webinar online at zoom.us/webinar/register/6a84caefd6efb2a4c5b9141539e44ee6 or by contacting Orthist Adu Gyamfi at 204-441-0915 or by emailing AduGyamfiO@brandonu.ca.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 19, January 24, 2017.