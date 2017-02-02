February at The Evans

Posted: February 2, 2017 | 5:38 PM

There is a full lineup at The Evans this February. Kicking off the month is Manchester by the Sea starring Oscar nominated actor Casey Affleck, as well as Michelle Williams. Manchester by the Sea follows the tale of Lee Chandler as he discovers he has been named guardian of his 16-year old nephew. He must confront his past as he returns to his hometown. Manchester by the Sea plays at 7:30pm February 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

Up next is 20th Century Women, starring Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig. This film follows single mother Dorthea Fields as she enlists the help of two younger women to assist her in raising her son Jamie. 20th Century Women plays at 7:30pm on February 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Also playing on the 12th is To the Ends of the Earth, a special presentation by the Brandon-Westman Chapter of The Council of Canadians. To the Ends of the Earth is a documentary film that examines the state of our energy system today. Filmmakers speak with a number of individuals including the mayor of an Inuit village, an environmental lawyer working in the Tarsands of Alberta, and a river conservationist fighting to protect the Colorado River from oil projects. To the Ends of the Earth plays at 4:00pm on February 12th, all passes are void for this event.

Rounding out the month is the film Wadjda. This movie tells the tale of Wadjda, a fun loving determined 10-year old living in Saudi Arabia as she attempts to raise funds to purchase a beautiful green bicycle. All she wants is to beat her the neighbour boy Abdullah in a race, and she needs that bicycle. This is the first feature length film shot in Saudi Arabia, as well as the first made by a female Saudi director. Wadjda plays at 7:30pm on February 17th, 18th, and 19th.

Also on the 18th is a special late show of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This special presentation is by Brandon Pride. This film needs no introduction, and begins at 10:00pm. All passes are void for this movie.

As always, all concessions are available for $2 each, and include a variety of candy, canned and bottled drinks, and of course popcorn. Movies are $6 each, or a 5-movie pass can be purchased for $24. If you are a student or a senior 5-movie passes are available for the low low price of $20. So stop by The Evans and support your local theatre, you will be glad you did.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 20, January 31, 2017.