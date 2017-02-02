Men And Women’s Basketball

Posted: February 2, 2017 | 9:04 PM

Basketball took place this weekend away in Vancouver BC where the Bobcats played their 17th and 18th exhibition games of season. Both men and women took straight loses this weekend, hurting their records.

The women’s team faced serious hardships as they took two losses in a row to the Thunderbirds. Friday the women could just not keep in step with the UBC team as they fell off early in the first quarter, getting outscored by 11 points. The match did not pick up for the Bobcats afterwards, as the score was finished at 53-80. On Saturday the women did a lot better compared to the night before. They even lead the score by 3 points going into the final quarter. It was here that the women faced stiff opposition and their opponents took the match scoring 66-73. The ladies’ top players of the weekend include Keisha Cox with 34 points and Amy Williams with 21 points.

The men’s team did not produce any better outcome on the weekend as they were sorely outplayed and out positioned by their rivals every step, and every quarter. On Friday the men lost 62-127. A loss of 65 points, which helped the UBC T’Birds set their latest record for most points scored in regulation time. On Saturday the loss was not near as brutal, losing only 53-87. The mens’ top players of the weekend include Earl Thompson Jr. with 25 points and Tyvon Cooper 20 points.

The basketball team records now stand at 7-11 for the men and 7-11 for the women. The Bobcats’ next games will be taking place in Brandon and they will be facing off with the University of Manitoba Bisons. If you would like to check out any of the Bobcats’ stats please go to the Bobcats’ official website at www.gobobcats.com. Best of luck in your next games Bobcats!

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 20, January 31, 2017.