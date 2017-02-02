Study Tips: AnkiWeb

Posted: February 2, 2017 | 9:00 PM

Somehow it is already the end of January, and I find myself wondering where the time has gone. Before we know it, midterms will be upon us, and many of us will be cramming unless you have a photographic memory. If you are trying to remember ridiculous amounts of information, then Anki may be the app for you.

The word Anki is Japanese for memory, and that is the goal of the app, to help you improve your memory. Anki is a flashcard study application that may be able to help you prepare for your exams, improve your language learning skills, and even help you remember long poems. Anki operates on the principles of “active recall testing” and “spaced repetition”. Active recall testing, means that you are not just passively studying. You are required to stop and recall the answer, strengthening your memory. Spaced repetition allows Anki to sort your flashcards based on how well you remember and calculate the optimal time to show you the card again.

Depending on what your study needs are, you can download shared decks or create your own. Decks that you create yourself may be shared publicly or privately. Anki features customizable options including review timing and card layout, free synchronization across your devices from AnkiWeb, and additional add-ons. If you don’t have your computer with you, all you need to do is head over to the library, and login online to access your decks.

AnkiWeb is free to use, simply download the software from their website. Anki is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux. AnkiWeb can be found at apps.ankiweb.net.

Should you wish to use the mobile version it will cost you. AnkiMobile, is designed as a companion to the web based version and is priced at $34.99. This is a one-time fee that goes to support the development of the computer and mobile versions, and once you have purchased it you can use it across multiple devices. The mobile provides free cloud synchronization, in addition to the features provided by the web version. AnkiMobile is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Android devices. So be proactive and start studying for those midterms today, they will be here before you know it.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 20, January 31, 2017.