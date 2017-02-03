Men And Women’s Volleyball

Posted: February 3, 2017 | 6:34 PM

Volleyball took place this weekend at home where the Bobcats played their 17th and 18th exhibition games of the season, which resulted in a mixed bag of wins and loses. Both men and women were in pursuit of victories over the U of M Bisons but where one Bobcat team would have two straight win’s, the other would take two straight loses.

The women’s team won both their games this past weekend, having some pretty close matches but ultimately only letting their opponents take one set, winning the other six. On Friday the Bobcats lost their first set, and then came out swinging in the next three sets and made some impressive pushes forward to defeat the Bisons. Their closest matches had a score of 25-23 points. On Saturday the women swept the Bisons in three quick sets dominating the whole game, with their greatest victory being 25-11 points! The ladies’ top players of the weekend include Nikala Majewski with 33 kills, 2 aces, and 2 blocks, and Courtney Roberts with 18 kills, 2 aces, and 7 blocks.

The men’s team came out really shaky and did not win a single set throughout the weekend. On Friday the men faced a rocky start that slowly got better throughout the sets, but ultimately lead them to a 0-3 loss to the Bisons. Their closest, and last match, was 24-26 points but their worst set was a loss by 9 points. On Saturday the men did not fare any better, and still ended up getting bounced back in their record with these two additional losses. Quite unfortunate after their four game winning streak. The men’s top players of the weekend include Roy Ching with 20 kills and 3 blocks, and Elliot Viles with 16 kills and 6 blocks.

The volleyball team records now stand at 11-7 for the men and 7-11 for the women. The Bobcats’ next games will be taking place in Langley BC, as they will be facing off with the Trinity Western Spartans. If you would like to check out any of the Bobcats’ stats please go to the Bobcats’ official website at www.gobobcats.com.

Best of luck Bobcats!

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 20, January 31, 2017.