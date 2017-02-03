Students’ Union Meeting: January 23rd

Posted: February 3, 2017 | 6:53 PM

The Brandon University Students’ Union held a regular council meeting on Monday, January 23rd.

Some of the topics discussed at this time were the formal acceptance of two council director’s resignation. Therefore, after this meeting, the positions of Women’s Director and Mature and Part Time Director are no longer filled as former Directors Demeter Vaisius and Krista Charney respectively have resigned from their positions. At this time a notice was also given from Vice President External Greg Monias, requesting that he take a leave of absence from his position. He intends to return to office on February 6th, 2017. In the wake of Monias’ leave, BUSU will be reassigning some of Monias’ tasks and roles until he returns to office.

Notice was also given at this meeting that the general elections are fast approaching, and that Krystal Kayne will once again be acting as the Returning Officer. She hopes to entice more student involvement this semester by tabling.

The next regular council meeting will take place on February 6th at 5:00pm in the CLC Boardroom. All students are welcome to attend the open session.

Republished from The Quill print edition, Volume 107, Issue 20, January 31, 2017.